Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,439,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nuvalent worth $314,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 5,363,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,845,000 after buying an additional 363,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nuvalent by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,297,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 215,633 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Nuvalent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,204,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at $87,689,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Nuvalent by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 946,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,109,000 after purchasing an additional 584,223 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

In related news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $2,221,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,062 shares in the company, valued at $20,490,330.74. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $689,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,876.87. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,145 shares of company stock worth $7,419,532 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $76.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.30. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.53 and a 1-year high of $113.51.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

