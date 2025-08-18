Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,740,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 557,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $309,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $13.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

