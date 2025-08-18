Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Parsons Corporation $PSN

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,952,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $293,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Parsons by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,762,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,084,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after buying an additional 379,254 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Parsons by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,069,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,631,000 after purchasing an additional 52,522 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Parsons by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,958,000 after purchasing an additional 240,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth $40,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSN opened at $79.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Parsons Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $114.68.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Parsons from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Baird R W raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.70.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

