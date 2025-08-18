Vanguard Group Inc. Has $268.87 Million Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,993,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $268,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,980,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,665,000 after buying an additional 117,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

EPAC stock opened at $41.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerpac Tool Group

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $173,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 94,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,634.64. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Further Reading

