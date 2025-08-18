Vanguard Group Inc. Has $270.67 Million Stock Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,106,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of DigitalOcean worth $270,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $2,170,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $808,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after buying an additional 93,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOCN opened at $31.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.75.

DigitalOcean ( NYSE:DOCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. The firm had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $96,111.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 294,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,542.42. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

