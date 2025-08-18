Vanguard Group Inc. Has $296.19 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. $AMED

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,197,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Amedisys worth $296,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 108.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 56.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 68.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 100.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of AMED stock opened at $101.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average of $94.76. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $101.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.15. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $621.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amedisys

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.