Vanguard Group Inc. Has $300.37 Million Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of M/I Homes worth $300,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,574,000 after purchasing an additional 43,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Zacks Research raised M/I Homes to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zelman & Associates raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

M/I Homes Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MHO stock opened at $142.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.79. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by ($0.01). M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.