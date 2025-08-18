Vanguard Group Inc. Has $302.26 Million Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,205,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Signet Jewelers worth $302,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $82.00 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $106.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.91.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 139.13%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

