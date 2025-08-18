Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 170,017 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,421,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Energizer worth $281,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENR. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.63. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.52. Energizer had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 181.90%. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.58%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

