Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 447,746 Shares of Braze, Inc. $BRZE

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,911,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Braze worth $321,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRZE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Braze by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 236.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Braze by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $129,604.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 239,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,489,857.40. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Astha Malik sold 9,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $270,120.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 249,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,869.79. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Braze from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Braze from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $25.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.10. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $48.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.60 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

