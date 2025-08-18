Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 163,145 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,418,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of FormFactor worth $294,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,838,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 206,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 21,573 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 10,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 25,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $28.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $118,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,126 shares in the company, valued at $387,873.30. This trade represents a 23.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $93,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,496.68. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. Wall Street Zen cut FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FormFactor from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

