Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 18,932 Shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,064,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $268,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 510.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4,323.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 69.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 423.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIL. Cfra Research raised Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.41 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

