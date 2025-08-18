Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 258,429 Shares of Rxo Inc $RXO

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,945,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of RXO worth $323,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 1,728.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 34,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 251.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,024 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,738,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

RXO stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. Rxo Inc has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. RXO had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. RXO’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

