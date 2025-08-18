Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in Cinemark Holdings Inc $CNK

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,289,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cinemark worth $305,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 402.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 20.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CNK. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $1,672,889.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 94,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,246.50. This trade represents a 35.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,502.12. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of CNK opened at $25.66 on Monday. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $940.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.14 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Cinemark Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.