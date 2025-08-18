Vanguard Total World Bond ETF $BNDW Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 194,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.76. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

