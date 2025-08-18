Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) CFO Guy Melamed Sells 42,705 Shares

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) CFO Guy Melamed sold 42,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $2,464,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 427,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,698,214.84. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guy Melamed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 1st, Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,859,083.90.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

VRNS opened at $58.41 on Monday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

