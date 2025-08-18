VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Short Interest Update

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,050,000 shares, anincreaseof152.5% from the July 15th total of 415,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VCI Global stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of VCI Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VCIG opened at $0.81 on Monday. VCI Global has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $264.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

