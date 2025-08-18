Ventum Cap Mkts Has Negative Outlook of Sylogist Q3 Earnings

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sylogist in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Sylogist’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Sylogist Stock Performance

SYZ opened at C$8.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19. Sylogist has a 12-month low of C$6.33 and a 12-month high of C$11.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.95. The stock has a market cap of C$193.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist is a public sector SaaS company that provides comprehensive ERP, CRM, fundraising, education administration, and payments solutions that allow its customers to carry out their missions.It serves over 2,000 customers globally, including all levels of government, nonprofit and non-governmental organizations, educational institutions, and public compliance-driven and funded companies.

