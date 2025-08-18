Viking (VIK) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 19th. Analysts expect Viking to post earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Viking had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 128.44%. The firm had revenue of $897.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Viking to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VIK stock opened at $60.55 on Monday. Viking has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Viking by 34,748.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,920 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,572,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,404,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,834,000 after buying an additional 301,630 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 66.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 689,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,725,000 after buying an additional 274,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

VIK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research set a $51.00 price target on shares of Viking in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Viking from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Viking from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Viking from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

