Vikrant Sawhney Sells 50,850 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,015,742.72. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of BX opened at $171.61 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.05 and its 200-day moving average is $149.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 110.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

