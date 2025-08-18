Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,400 shares, anincreaseof100.0% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.
Vossloh Stock Performance
Shares of Vossloh stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. Vossloh has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $109.00.
Vossloh Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vossloh
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.