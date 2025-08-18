Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,400 shares, anincreaseof100.0% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Vossloh Stock Performance

Shares of Vossloh stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. Vossloh has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $109.00.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

