Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, anincreaseof100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VOSSY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vossloh to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vossloh in a report on Friday, July 11th.

Get Vossloh alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vossloh

Vossloh Stock Performance

About Vossloh

VOSSY opened at $10.21 on Monday. Vossloh has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54.

(Get Free Report)

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.