Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, anincreaseof100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Several research firms have issued reports on VOSSY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vossloh to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vossloh in a report on Friday, July 11th.
Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.
