Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th.

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of VOYA opened at $74.01 on Monday. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $84.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average is $67.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.31. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $112,506.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493.90. The trade was a 82.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $270,680,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 70.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,373,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $97,876,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 119.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,085,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,679,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,190 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

