W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in W.P. Carey stock on July 16th.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $65.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.64.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is 236.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.P. Carey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in W.P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

