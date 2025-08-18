Wall Street Zen Downgrades Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) to Sell

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

AQN stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.64 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 57.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.