Wall Street Zen Downgrades BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Hold

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Get BRF alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRFS

BRF Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. BRF has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). BRF had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BRF by 232.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,997,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after buying an additional 2,795,130 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,454,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after buying an additional 1,996,890 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 137.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,669,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 966,539 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in BRF by 559.2% in the first quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,074,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 911,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in BRF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,975,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after buying an additional 687,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.