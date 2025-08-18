Wall Street Zen Downgrades SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX) to Strong Sell

SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMX opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.19. SMX has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $5,889.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of SMX (Security Matters) Public

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 74.95% of SMX (Security Matters) Public as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

