Wall Street Zen Upgrades Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) to “Buy”

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

ALG has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Baird R W raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ALG

Alamo Group Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of ALG stock opened at $221.89 on Friday. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $157.07 and a 1 year high of $233.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.85 and its 200-day moving average is $196.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.12). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $419.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,039,000 after acquiring an additional 47,819 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 699,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,732,000 after buying an additional 26,835 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,320,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 400,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,437,000 after buying an additional 74,679 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after buying an additional 85,478 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.