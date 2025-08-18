Wall Street Zen Upgrades Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to “Hold”

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

APO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.26.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $139.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $102.58 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.20.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 875.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

