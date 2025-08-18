Wall Street Zen Upgrades BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Buy

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 price target on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.77 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.59.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,502,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

