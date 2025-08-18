Wall Street Zen Upgrades Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) to Hold

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Cadiz Stock Up 0.6%
CDZI stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $297.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.76. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $5.68.
Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 217.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadiz will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cadiz
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.
