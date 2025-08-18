Wall Street Zen Upgrades Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) to Hold

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

CDZI stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $297.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.76. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $5.68.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 217.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadiz will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cadiz by 7.2% during the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,517,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 507,449 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Cadiz by 20.0% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cadiz by 28.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Cadiz in the second quarter worth $486,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

