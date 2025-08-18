Wall Street Zen Upgrades Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) to Hold

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance

CDIO stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. Cardio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

Get Cardio Diagnostics alerts:

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Cardio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 30,465.10% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardio Diagnostics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDIO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 179,978 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.