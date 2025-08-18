Wall Street Zen Upgrades Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) to Hold

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance
CDIO stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. Cardio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $53.10.
Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Cardio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 30,465.10% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardio Diagnostics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.
