Wall Street Zen Upgrades Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to Hold

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

CUZ stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,753,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,735,000 after acquiring an additional 951,637 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 5,919,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,754,000 after acquiring an additional 33,097 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,011,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,127 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

