Wall Street Zen Upgrades Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) to “Hold”

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

Draganfly Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of DPRO stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.44. Draganfly has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 197.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Draganfly will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Draganfly

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Draganfly during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 69.1% during the second quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC now owns 200,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Draganfly during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Draganfly during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Draganfly by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quadcopters, fixed-wing aircraft, ground-based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection.

