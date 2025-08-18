Wall Street Zen Upgrades Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) to “Hold”

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.55.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LUCD

Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.