Want Want China Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in July

Want Want China Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Want Want China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WWNTY opened at $36.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Want Want China has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $36.94.

Get Want Want China alerts:

Want Want China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

