Want Want China Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in July

Want Want China Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.
Want Want China Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WWNTY opened at $36.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Want Want China has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $36.94.
Want Want China Company Profile
