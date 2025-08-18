Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. Melius began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. National Bank Financial raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $184.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.58. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $169.36 and a twelve month high of $201.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Waste Connections by 89.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 41.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.0% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 331,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after acquiring an additional 30,136 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

