Wayfair Inc. $W Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,898,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Wayfair worth $285,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3,374.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $31.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.96.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 199,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $15,634,684.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 544,137 shares in the company, valued at $42,660,340.80. This represents a 26.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 199,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $15,638,683.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 544,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,655,323.20. The trade was a 26.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,215,789 shares of company stock worth $73,975,995. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:W opened at $78.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

