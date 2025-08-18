Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Stock Price

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ELV. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $434.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.81.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $308.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.53. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,148,379,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $789,943,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 81,726.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,712 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,825,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.