Wells Fargo & Company Raises APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $21.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of APA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of APA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

APA opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.23. APA has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in APA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 104,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in shares of APA by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

