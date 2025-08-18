Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$20.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$24.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$26.75 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.70.

TSE WDO opened at C$16.22 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$10.89 and a 12 month high of C$20.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Kevin Lonergan sold 1,484 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.21, for a total transaction of C$27,023.64. Also, Senior Officer Robert Kristian Fitzgerald Kallio sold 3,348 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.27, for a total transaction of C$64,515.96. Insiders sold 29,827 shares of company stock valued at $556,297 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

