West Wealth Group LLC Sells 122 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

West Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.52. The company has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $13,603,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,998,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,418,050.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.