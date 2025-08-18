Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,968,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,612,000 after purchasing an additional 154,575 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,577,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,942 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,341,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,616,000 after acquiring an additional 445,176 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,909,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after buying an additional 25,260 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,814,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after buying an additional 648,983 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $209,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,527.69. This represents a 9.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 1.6%

WAL opened at $82.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $836.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.97%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

