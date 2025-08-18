What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Nayax FY2025 Earnings?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nayax in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nayax’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $95.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.16 million. Nayax had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 6.06%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NYAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Nayax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nayax in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Nayax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Nayax in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nayax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Nayax Price Performance

Shares of Nayax stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 0.23. Nayax has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $52.46.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bosun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nayax by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nayax in the second quarter worth $2,649,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nayax by 210.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 18.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 13.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

