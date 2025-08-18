What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for HOWL Q3 Earnings?

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

HOWL stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 109,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Stories

