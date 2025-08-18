What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for ASM FY2025 Earnings?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.80 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.10.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:ASM opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.80 million, a PE ratio of 196.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at about $15,116,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 702.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after buying an additional 2,691,743 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter worth about $6,194,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,874,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,485,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter worth about $3,836,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

