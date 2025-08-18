What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for BioLineRx Q3 Earnings?

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioLineRx in a report released on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioLineRx’s current full-year earnings is ($5.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.65). BioLineRx had a negative net margin of 45.34% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Jones Trading upgraded BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

