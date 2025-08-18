What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for Phunware Q3 Earnings?

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Phunware in a report issued on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Get Phunware alerts:

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Phunware from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Phunware Price Performance

PHUN stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.30. Phunware has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 510.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%.

Institutional Trading of Phunware

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter worth $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Phunware during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phunware by 2,255.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.