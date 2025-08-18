What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Allstate Q3 Earnings?

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Allstate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will earn $3.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.33. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $18.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s FY2025 earnings at $20.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.52 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $3.68 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALL. Citigroup raised Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.
Allstate Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $206.76 on Monday. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.52.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Allstate by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 18.81%.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allstate
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.