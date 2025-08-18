What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for WTW Q3 Earnings?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a report released on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $17.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.44 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WTW. Citigroup initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $330.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.60. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $279.08 and a 1-year high of $344.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

